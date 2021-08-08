Massachusetts man pleads guilty in $32K grandparent scam

Aug. 8—A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty for his role in grandparent scams that defrauded two elderly New Hampshire residents, the Attorney General's office announced last week.

Starlyn Javier Lara Pimental, 27, of Roxbury, pleaded guilty Friday in the Cheshire County Superior Court to one class A felony count of theft by deception as principal/accomplice and one class A felony count of attempted theft by deception.

Keene police arrested Pimental on Nov. 4, 2020, as he attempted to pick up $32,000 in cash from an elderly victim. The day before, one of Pimental's co-conspirators called and falsely told the victim that their grandchild had been in a car crash that resulted in the death of another, according to a news release. The victim was told they need to pay $32,000.

Investigators found that on Oct. 29, 2020, Pimental obtained $18,000 in cash from an elderly victim in Nashua. A co-conspirator called and falsely told the victim that their grandchild was arrested after a crash and the victim would need to pay $18,000 in cash for the grandchild's release, according to the release.

Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date in the Cheshire County Superior Court. The AG will seek 7.5 to 15 years in state prison under terms of the capped plea agreement, according to the release.

He could receive 4.5 years of the sentence suspended from the minimum term on several conditions, including paying $18,000 in restitution to the Nashua victim.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, please contact your local police department and the Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (1-800-949-0470).