Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

A Massachusetts man faces the possibility of up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6h attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Troy Sargent, 38, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty Monday in the District of Columbia to all six counts of an federal indictment.

The charges included felony assault, resisting, or impeding officers, and civil disorder.

“Sargent was part of a crowd of rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. At approximately 2:30 p.m., he stepped forward from the crowd and swung his open hand towards a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, making contact with the officer,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

Sargent was also accused of trying to hit that officer a second time, but missed and struck someone else, said prosecutors.

“In a social media message later, he wrote to another person, ‘I got two hits in on the same rookie cop …,’” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Sargent was arrested on March 9, 2021, in Pittsfield. He will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2022.

Sargeant faces a maximum of eight years in prison on the charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and up to five years in prison in prison on the civil disorder charge.

He also faces a total of 3 ½ years in prison for several misdemeanors and potential financial penalties.

