Massachusetts man pleads guilty to stealing Warhol paintings, selling fakes

FILE PHOTO: Brian Walshe in RMV photo contained in court papers filed by federal prosecutors in Boston
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Raymond
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges that he stole Andy Warhol paintings from a former college classmate living in South Korea and used them to produce forgeries that he sold.

Brian Walshe, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to three counts, including a wire fraud charge, related to Warhol forgeries he sold to a Los Angeles gallery's owner in 2016.

He faces sentencing on Aug. 2. Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison term at the low end of the 30 to 37 months he faces under federal sentencing guidelines.

Walshe also agreed to forfeit the original Warhol paintings, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Moran said are now in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's possession. He also agreed to pay $195,000 in restitution to two victims.

Prosecutors said that in 2011, Walshe visited a former Carnegie Mellon University classmate and his family in South Korea and offered to sell some of their art, including two Warhol paintings from his "Shadow" series.

The art also included a Warhol "Dollar Sign" painting, two prints by artist Keith Haring and a Chinese statuette.

Prosecutors said Walshe sold the "Dollar Sign" painting for $40,000 through the Christie's auction house but never passed along the money. He then paid someone to make copies of the "Shadows" paintings, prosecutors said.

They said Walshe sold forged "Shadow" paintings to a Parisian art consultant for $145,000 and a likely fake "Dollar Sign" to his own dentist for $23,000.

Walshe also sold fake "Shadow" paintings to the California gallery owner for $80,000 after listing them on eBay with the claim that he "overpaid terribly" when he bought them in 2007 for $240,000, authorities said.

After the gallery owner realized they were forged, Walshe refunded him $30,000 but no more, prosecutors said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected Italian spy gave Russia highly confidential material -source

    Italian police have found a stash of classified and highly classified military documents they believe an Italian navy captain gave to a Russian official in return for cash, a judicial source said on Friday. Walter Biot, 54, was arrested on Tuesday in a Rome carpark. A police source said he had been seen handing information to a Russian military attache in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • Analyst pleads to leaking secrets about drone program

    A former Air Force intelligence analyst pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaking classified documents to a reporter about military drone strikes against al-Qaida and other terrorist targets. The guilty plea from Daniel Hale, 33, of Nashville, Tennessee, comes just days before he was slated to go on trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, for violating the World War I-era Espionage Act. Hale admitted leaking roughly a dozen secret and top-secret documents to a reporter in 2014 and 2015, when he was working for a contractor as an analyst at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

  • 7 ways to repel backyard bugs, including cicadas

    Don't let mosquitoes ruin your nights. Keep bugs, including cicadas, away with these tips.

  • Capitol stormer who wore 'I Was There' shirt to stay in jail

    A federal judge refused Thursday to set bail for a Texas man who was wearing a T-shirt that said, “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” when he was arrested on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. U.S. Judge Carl Nichols ordered Garret Miller to remain jailed pending trial, concluding the Dallas man poses a danger to the community. Miller didn’t give a statement to the law enforcement officers who arrested him at his home two weeks after the riots, prosecutors said.

  • Germany drops probe of former Nazi guard deported from US

    German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned following his deportation from the United States. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

  • Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation

    U.S. immigration authorities said Thursday they have detained Anna Sorokin, the con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy German heiress and served more than three years behind bars for defrauding New York banks and hotels. The 30-year-old was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on March 25, agency spokesperson Marcus Johnson told The Associated Press.

  • Myanmar coup: More than 40 children killed by military, rights group says

    Save the Children tells of a "nightmare situation", with the youngest victim just six years old.

  • Sparks' #WNBAJerseyGate post might be the best April Fool's joke of the day

    The Los Angeles Sparks got in on the #WNBAJerseyGate fun by teasing their 2021 jerseys with an April Fool's joke.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • A South Florida company recalls an ADHD drug after finding contamination by another drug

    Apotex recalled three lots of Guanfacine, a drug used to treat ADHD, after finding one lot had trace amounts of a drug used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

  • Dutch couples mark 20th anniversary of world's first same-sex marriages

    Twenty years ago, Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker made history when they tied the knot in the world's first legally-recognised same-sex wedding in the Netherlands. They were among four gay couples - three male and one female - to be married shortly after midnight by the mayor of Amsterdam on April 1, 2001. "It's nicer to say to other people 'he's my husband, he's my man'," said Dolf, sitting next to Gert as they flipped through an album of photos and newspaper clippings of the wedding, which made headlines worldwide.

  • 'More confidence about the results': FDA authorizes two rapid coronavirus tests for home screening

    Consumers will soon be able to buy rapid tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 without a prescription after the FDA authorized two home tests.

  • UK police use drone to break up illegal rave

    A thermal imaging camera on a police drone captured the gathering under a bridge in breach of COVID-19 restrictions. A group of around 30 people were partying under a motorway bridge on Saturday (March 27) night near Birmingham, in England's West Midlands region.The police shone lights from a helicopter to disperse the group to avoid a large number of officers appearing and causing attendees to flee onto the motorway or a nearby river, West Midlands Police said in a statement.Twenty-two people were issued with fines for attending the gathering, the statement added.

  • Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure planMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.

  • Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California shooting that killed 4 - officials

    (Reuters) -One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday. "It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference. The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.