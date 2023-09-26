Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing firearms from Derry store in 2021
Another person has been sentenced for stealing guns from a business in Derry.
Another person has been sentenced for stealing guns from a business in Derry.
Crediverso, a company that launched at TechCrunch Disrupt 2020, raised $3.5 million in what founder and CEO Carlos “Charlie” Hernandez called a pre-Series A funding round. The new investment enables the company -- which has helped thousands of users in the U.S. Latino community with financial products advice -- to jump into legal tech and services. Crediverso’s newest product, My Pocket Lawyer, provides access to legal resources so that consumers, small businesses and freelancers can get help with complex legal issues.
Spotify is today introducing its latest social feature, Jam, which allows multiple people to blend their own musical tastes into a combined playlist. Now, explains Spotify, instead of having one person in control of the music at a social gathering, everyone can have their say. A new Jam can only be created by Spotify Premium subscribers, but any Spotify users, free or paid, can contribute.
GIC is in talks to invest in the Indian startup Vegrow, which runs a business-to-business marketplace for fruits, two sources familiar with the matter said. The Singapore sovereign fund is evaluating leading a $40 million Series C funding round in Vegrow, the sources said. The talks, which have not finalized and so the terms could still change, currently value the Indian startup at a pre-money valuation of about $250 million, one of the sources said.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 11,000+ fans.
Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin announced on Sunday that it was breached and that the hackers stole around $200 million. “In the early morning of September 23, 2023 Hong Kong time, the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets,” the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The company said it contacted Google and crypto security firm SlowMist to help with the investigation.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large datasets over the internet. The notorious Russian-linked ransomware and extortion group Clop claimed responsibility for the MOVEit mass-hacks, but has not yet claimed BORN as one of its victims, according to a review of its dark web leak site that it uses to threaten to publish the victims' stolen data in exchange for paying a ransom.
Getty is officially getting into the AI image business, after banning AI art a year ago.
Another survey suggests that systematic reviews of literature -- scholarly syntheses of the evidence on a particular topic -- take an average of 41 weeks for a five-person research team. At least, that's the message from Andreas Stuhlmüller, the co-founder of an AI startup, Elicit, that's designed a "research assistant" for scientists and R&D labs. With backers including Fifty Years, Basis Set, Illusion and angel investors Jeff Dean (Google's chief scientist) and Thomas Ebeling (the former Novartis CEO), Elicit is building an AI-powered tool to abstract away the more tedious aspects of literature review.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
You'll want one for every room in your home.
This deal won't last long.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision this week to have the upper chamber no longer enforce its unwritten code of business attire sparked a furor among conservatives — and even some Democrats.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
As Microsoft marches toward a new deadline for its planned acquisition of Activision, the company stumbled into an unexpected setback of its own making. This week, a trove of documents surfaced through Microsoft's battle with the FTC, which surfaced corporate insights and trade secrets about its Xbox business that the company obviously intended to keep under wraps. The files were part of a deposition added to an online portal hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and have since been pulled offline.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
"It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life."
GGV, the 23-year-old U.S. venture capital firm with a storied track record in China, is splitting into two branches as escalating geopolitical tensions continue to push for decoupling between the world's two superpowers. In an announcement released Thursday morning, GGV, known for its bets on ByteDance, Xiaomi and Alibaba, said it will become two independent units in the U.S. and Asia. It's a strategy mirroring one recently pursued by Sequoia, which announced in June that it would separate its China and India arms from the U.S. mothership.