Massachusetts man smashed windows during attempted home invasion in CT

A Massachusetts man faces an attempted home invasion charge for allegedly trying to break into a Wallingford home with a golf club.

Police officers responded Monday just after 5 p.m. to a residence on Concord Lane on the report of a male trying to break into a home, according to Lt. Stephen Jaques of the Wallingford Police Department.

Jaques said the home was occupied at the time, as the suspect used a golf club to smash out the windows to try to get inside.

The suspect — described as a man in his late 20s with dark hair, wearing all black clothing — fled on foot and was apprehended shortly thereafter in the “same general vicinity,” Jaques said.

Jaques noted that prior to responding to the attempted break-in, police received the report that a man with a similar description was in the area trying car door handles and rummaging through vehicles.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Javier Andujar, whose last known address was in Waltham, Massachusetts, according to Jaques

Andujar was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt to commit home invasion, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. He was held on $150,000 bond and was expected to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday.