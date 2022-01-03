Massachusetts man who spat in Hampton officer's face after DWI arrest pleads guilty

HAMPTON — A Massachusetts man is looking at serving up to a year in jail after pleading guilty to spitting in an officer's face then claiming he had COVID-19.

Christopher Zielinski, 37, of Haverhill, recently pleaded guilty in Rockingham Superior Court to driving while intoxicated, simple assault, criminal threatening and criminal mischief in connection with his June 26, 2020, arrest.

As part of a negotiated plea deal, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail on the charges of simple assault and criminal threatening for spitting on the officer. Both sentences will be served concurrently and will be suspended following the completion of the Substance Treatment and Recidivism Reduction (STARR) inmate program.

The criminal mischief charge, which carries a 3 ½ to 7-year sentence, will be suspended entirely if he remains on good behavior for the next five years once released.

A second criminal mischief charge was dismissed as part of the deal.

Zielinski was arrested by Hampton police shortly before 1 a.m. on June 26, 2020, after he was pulled over for speeding on Ashworth Avenue at Hampton Beach.

According to a police affidavit, officer Justin LeDuc suspected Zielinski of driving while intoxicated but he refused to take a field sobriety test.

Police said Zielinski was uncooperative and refused to get out of his vehicle, requiring officers to remove him. When Zielinski was cuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser, police said he began violently kicking the center partition and spat at LeDuc, hitting him in the side of the face and eye with saliva.

When Zielinski was brought to the police station to be booked, he told police that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19 causing LeDuc to fear that he had been infected.

A test ordered by a judge later confirmed that Zielinski did not have COVID.

Zielinski was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief for causing extensive damage to the interior of the booking room while at the station.

According to the affidavit, Zielinski tore down the ceiling of the booking pod, and removed the fire sprinkler head, causing the area to flood.

Jail sentence starts Jan. 14

Zielinski is scheduled to start his jail sentence on Jan 14, according to court records,

As part of the plea deal, Zielinski was ordered to have no contact with LeDuc and to pay $1,940.88 in restitution for damages he caused to the Hampton Police Department.

He must also participate in counseling, treatment and educational programs as directed.

For the misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, Zielinski lost his license for 9 months and must pay a fine of $620.

It was noted he may petition for early reinstatement of his license after 90 days if he meets all the conditions of his sentence including complying with any service plan developed from a substance disorder evaluation.

