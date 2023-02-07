Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders

A Massachusetts nurse, who's accused of killing her three children before attempting suicide, cut her neck before she jumped over 20 feet from her home, according to 911 dispatch recordings.

First responders tended to Lindsay Clancy, 32, outside her Duxbury home after her husband called 911 on Jan. 24 at 6:11 p.m., and less than 10 minutes later found "two pediatrics" in the basement in cardiac arrest.

"A female party jumped off the top floor of the house. Impact injury, neck lacerations. She’s conscious at this time … It was over a 20-foot fall," a dispatcher said three minutes after the 911 call.

Seconds later, a first responder is heard saying, "It's unknown where the knife is or whatever she used…"

Over the next few minutes, first responders found two of the children with cardiac arrest and later updated dispatch that there were four patients in total.

Dispatchers sent firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene and activated mutual aid to cover vacated fire stations.

The three children – ages 7 months, 3 and 5 – were found "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma," the Plymouth County district attorney said.

Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, died the same day, and baby Callan died in a hospital three days later.

There was speculation based off recent Facebook posts that Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, but prosecutors have declined to say if this was a contributing factor.

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, told Boston-based media outlets that Clancy had been overmedicated, and the drugs turned her into a "zombie."

"One of the major issues here is the horrific overmedication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation , suicidal ideation," Reddington told the Boston Globe. "They [Lindsay and her husband Patrick] went to doctors repeatedly saying, ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie...the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top."

On Friday, a Massachusetts judge granted Reddington's motion to allow a forensic psychiatrist to evaluate Clancy following an emergency hearing, Reddington told Fox News Digital in a text message.

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy with two of their three children in this undated photo

Clancy remains in the hospital, where she will be arraigned virtually Tuesday on at least eight criminal counts: two for murder, three for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and three more for strangulation.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital Tuesday morning that they expect upgraded charges following Callan's death.

On Jan. 28, Clancy's husband, Patrick Clancy, said he forgave his wife and wants everyone else to do the same in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients," he wrote. "The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."