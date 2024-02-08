Massachusetts murder suspect escapes Kenya prison
A man awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at a Boston airport escaped from police custody in Kenya, police said Thursday.
A man awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at a Boston airport escaped from police custody in Kenya, police said Thursday.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
We’ve compiled a list of the best rewards credit cards available today.
Driver's ed firm Zutobi used gas prices and insurance costs to calculate the cheapest and most expensive models to own and operate on a yearly basis.
Oil prices rose after the US killed a militia commander in Iraq and Israel rejected a Hamas ceasefire proposal, indicating no clear end date to the conflict in the region. Fading concerns of oversupply are also putting upward pressure on prices.
All's fair in love and football.
'I love these just to feel fancy': Help a loved one unwind with mess-free scented tablets that last up to 30 minutes.
Shelby will build 10 units of the Series 2 Coupe, including seven with a carbon fiber body and three with an aluminum body.
The nation’s high court heard arguments Thursday in a landmark case that may decide whether the former president is ineligible to run for a second term in office because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
India's central bank said Thursday it takes supervisory actions and imposes business restrictions only after "persistent non-compliance" with rules, its first comment after a clampdown on Paytm last week has posed existential questions about the future of the leading financial services firm. Shaktikanta Das, the Reserve Bank of India governor, said the central bank always engages with regulated entities bilaterally and nudges them to take corrective action. If the central bank takes actions, "it is always proportionate to the gravity of the situation," said Das, pictured above, in a media briefing.
Pakistan has temporarily suspended mobile phone network and internet services across the country to combat any "possible threats," a top ministry said, as the South Asian nation commences its national election. In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said the move was prompted by recent incidents of terrorism in the country. The internet was accessible through wired broadband connections, local journalists posted on X earlier Thursday.
With the NBA's trade deadline fast approaching, here are a few deals playoff contenders should consider.
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
Snow piles up and needs to be brushed off in the winter. With the help of a car windshield cover, you can easily clear the snow and hit the road faster.
Looking for an affordable way to keep your tires pumped up this winter? Amazon is having a sale on portable air compressors that'll save you up to 29%.
Alpine just revealed its new F1 car today with the first look at its entry named the A524.
It's really far, but Japan is an incredible destination for any automotive enthusiast, with rich car culture, history and plenty of forbidden fruit.
Chrysler will unveil a new concept car in February 2024. The yet-unnamed model looks highly futuristic, and it's powered by an electric drivetrain.
Imagine you work for a car rental agency or a package delivery company and you’re in charge of a fleet of vehicles. If you’re switching to EV vehicles, it becomes more complex to manage your vehicles due to long charging time and limited charging point availabilities. Guided Energy, a French startup that raised $5.2 million from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures at the end of 2023, is building a software tool that will help EV fleet operators with charge management and dispatch.