Massachusetts murder suspect nabbed inside Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal

A suspect wanted for a Massachusetts murder was caught at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, police sources said Sunday.

The suspect, identified by sources as Victor Carter, was caught by Port Authority Police Officers Robert Greff and Robert Pelc trying to board a Greyhound bus at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Carter, 39, was wanted for the killing of 40-year-old Amber Buckner in Stoughton, Mass., about 16 miles south of Boston. She was found in an “outbuilding” behind a house on Dec. 13, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Carter and Buckner had a relationship, the DA’s office said. Authorities have not revealed how she was killed.

A family member told WCBV5 that Buckner lived with drug addiction and her four children were in state custody. She moved to the main house on the property a few years ago, a neighbor told the TV station.

Carter was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court as a fugitive from justice and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island as he awaits extradition.