Massachusetts named best state to raise a family in 2024

Massachusetts was named the best state to raise a family in 2024, in large part because of its low unemployment rates and plentiful job opportunities, according to a new report.

In assembling its “Best States to Raise a Family in 2024″ list, the personal finance website WalletHub says it analyzed 50 key indicators across five dimensions including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics

“Massachusetts ranks first in large part because it has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and lots of job opportunities relative to the labor force. Residents also have high enough incomes to make up for the expensive cost of living,” WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said in a statement. “The Bay State is renowned for its education quality and ranks at the top when it comes to school systems. Plus, Massachusetts is better for children’s health than most states, with the best water quality in the country and a low infant mortality rate.”

Massachusetts ranked 9th for family fun, 5th for health and safety, 1st for education and childcare, 3rd for affordability rank, and 21st for socio-economics.

The 10 best states for families ranked as follows:

Massachusetts North Dakota Minnesota Nebraska New York Maine New Hampshire South Dakota Rhode Island Vermont

The 10 worst states for families ranked as follows:

Arizona South Carolina Oklahoma Nevada Louisiana Arkansas Alabama West Virginia Mississippi New Mexico

Source: WalletHub

