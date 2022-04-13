Massachusetts officials announce arrest of alleged serial rapist

Massachusetts law enforcement officials are set to announce Wednesday morning the arrest of an alleged serial rapist.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is expected to detail an investigation into the arrest of a suspect who allegedly assaulted at least six different women over at least a nine-month timeframe.

Gulluni will be joined by members of local and state law enforcement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

