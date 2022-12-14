A Massachusetts parent arrested for threatening Concord school superintendent

A Concord resident and parent has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town’s public schools district, according to police.

Police said the parent was arrested on Monday after making specific threats to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter’s safety, executing a search warrant at the parent’s home, and seizing all firearms in the home.

It is not clear what led up to the alleged threat at this time.

The parent, whose name has not been identified, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target. At the dangerous hearing, the parent was ordered to stay home and wear a GPS bracelet.

Police said they are working with the school district to ensure everyone is safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW