Massachusetts police arrest 2 following separate shootings

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month.

The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.

In the second case, police said they arrested 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Velez was set to be arraigned on a single murder charge on Saturday.

The victim in that shooting was identified as 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett of Holyoke.

It was unclear Saturday whether Diaz-Torres and Velez are being represented by attorneys.

