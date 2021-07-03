Massachusetts police arrest group of armed men who do ‘not recognize our laws’ after hourslong standoff

Massachusetts law enforcement agencies arrested a group of armed men clad in tactical gear who fled into the woods during a standoff in the wee hours of Saturday.

Authorities have nine individuals in custody who they said do “not recognize our laws," including two who were arrested initially and seven who were apprehended hours later, the Massachusetts State Police announced Saturday.

Remaining suspects on highway have been taken into custody by MSP Special Tactical Operations Team. 7 additional suspects being transported for booking. We will now conduct sweeps of their 2 vehicles and woods. Total of 9 in custody counting the initial 2 arrests. https://t.co/eP2KkzZFpo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOL CULTURE WAR BLOWUP FUELS VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE

The men identified themselves as being part of a group known as Rise of the Moors, said State Police Col. Christopher Mason, and its website describes the group as "Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders."

“Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government," he said. "Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is.”

A state trooper reportedly saw a group of about eight armed men in military-style uniforms near Interstate 95 around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The men then “fled into the woods carrying rifles and handguns and appear to be contained in the wooded area adjacent to the highway," according to a statement from the Wakefield Police Department, which assisted state police.

The group said members traveled from Rhode Island to Maine for "training," authorities said.

News of the arrests occurred about five hours after the state police department said they had been “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The group “does not recognize our laws,” the Wakefield Police Department said, though “no threats were made.” Officials also considered the men “armed and dangerous” and had requested a lockdown for the surrounding areas.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Massachusetts, Law Enforcement, Law, Firearms

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Massachusetts police arrest group of armed men who do ‘not recognize our laws’ after hourslong standoff