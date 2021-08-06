Massachusetts police ask public: Do you know who caused this oil spill?

Associated Press

The owner of an inactive southwestern Colorado mine that was the source of a disastrous 2015 spill that fouled rivers in three Western states has sued the U.S. government, seeking nearly $3.8 million in compensation for using his land in its cleanup. Todd Hennis claims the Environmental Protection Agency has occupied part of his property near the Gold King Mine but hasn't compensated him for doing so since the August 2015 spill, The Durango Herald reported. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Hennis argued that the EPA's actions have violated his Fifth Amendment rights to just compensation for public use of private property.