Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

·3 min read

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95.

They were charged with a variety of offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the use of body armor in commission of a crime, police said in a news release issued late Saturday.

Troopers recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle.

The group refers to itself as a militia and said they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology,” police said.

One of the people arrested was a male juvenile and two others refused to give their names.

The standoff began early Saturday when a Massachusetts State Police trooper stopped to offer assistance to the vehicles he found on the side of the highway in the town of Wakefield. Police later said they were refueling.

The trooper called for backup and most of the group went into the nearby woods until they surrendered to a police tactical team just after 10 a.m. The standoff closed Interstate 95 in the area during the busy holiday weekend and some area residents were told to shelter in place.

The group told police they traveling from Rhode Island to Maine to conduct “training.”

None of the men, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, had a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts.

During the standoff one member of the group broadcast on a social media account of the group “Rise of the Moors” that they were not antigovernment or anti-police.

The website for the group says they are “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is a collection of independent organizations and individuals that emerged in the 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens' movement. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow for the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said the sovereign citizen movement is rarely involved in paramilitary activity.

“This particular group, Rise of the Moors, is actually interested in that so that makes them unusual for groups within this movement,” Pitcavage said.

A number of the pioneers of the sovereign citizen movement in the 1970s were white supremacists. The vast majority of Moorish sovereign citizens are African American, Pitcavage said.

“I find it very ironic... that the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is so large and active, they actually repeat many theories that were actually cooked up, again many years ago, by white supremacists,” he said.

Police said the adults arrested Saturday are from Rhode Island, New York and Michigan. They will be each be held at the Billerica House of Correction on $100,000 cash bail. They are due in court later this week.

It could not immediately be determined if the suspects have lawyers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 27-year-old arrested in Los Angeles explosion had 16 tons of illegal fireworks, feds say

    Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday when a controlled detonation of some of the cache by police failed.

  • Phylicia Rashad apologizes to Howard University community following outcry over supportive Cosby tweet

    The Howard U dean penned a letter to parents and students.

  • As Eva Marie Saint Turns 97, Celebrating Her Seductive Turn in ‘North by Northwest’

    In a career that spans more than seven decades, Eva Marie Saint has won an Oscar, played Superman’s mom, and acted alongside screen legends such as Paul Newman, Montgomery Clift and Marlon Brando. A versatile performer, she appeared in comedies (“The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming”), historical epics (“Raintree County”), social dramas (“On […]

  • Phylicia Rashad's support of Bill Cosby rattles Howard University community

    Howard University was thrilled to get Phylicia Rashad as its new dean. But that excitement dimmed after her defense of former costar Bill Cosby.

  • Robinhood’s IPO Could Be a Sign the Stock Market Has Peaked

    Like some past seminal investment events, the offering is likely to be born amid high stock valuations and lofty expectations. A warning from a key player in The Big Short.

  • Crews prepare to bring down partially collapsed Florida condo ahead of storm

    Preparations for demolition work were underway on Sunday ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 are confirmed dead. Search and rescue efforts for the more than 120 people missing have been suspended. "We don't have a specific time," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Saturday.

  • Poland's Tusk vows to lead opposition to victory

    Poland’s main opposition party has a new leader - one with ample experience: former European Council President Donald Tusk.The appointment came after talks with his predecessor Borys Budka and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who had also been tipped for the leadership.Tusk led the Civic Platform party in government from 2007 to 2014, before serving as European Council President from 2014 - 2019. For many in the liberal Civic Platform (PO) party, the move provides hope of a revival of the party’s sagging fortunesand the stakes are nothing less than Poland's future in the European Union.Elections scheduled for 2023 will determine if the governing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party led by his longstanding foe Jaroslaw Kaczynski will continue its rows with Brussels over issues including judicial reforms that the EU says undermine the independence of judges and LGBT rights.During the global financial crisis, Poland avoided a recession under Tusk's leadership, but the government came to be viewed as increasingly out of touch with the problems of younger and less affluent Poles.On his return to Polish politics, Tusk will still have to confront this problem, as the party, which some analysts say has struggled to define its agenda and connect with voters beyond its core middle-class, urban electorate, languishes around record lows in the polls.

  • Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

    A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday — including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent — in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat. Ceja made several trips “made several trips to Nevada in late June to purchase various types of explosives –- including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials –- that he transported to his residence in rental vans,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

  • ‘They shot to kill’: Bantu group wants answers in Boise police shooting. Details are scarce

    Activists say a father took his son while in mental crisis and was shot four times. They are demanding police accountability.

  • 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen says warrant issued for his arrest has been resolved

    Hansen turned himself in Friday morning, said Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner.

  • Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed

    Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.

  • Egypt opens strategic Mediterranean naval base

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday opened a strategic naval base on the Mediterranean Sea to "secure shipping lines", the presidency said.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is driving itself around Mars using an enhanced auto-navigation system

    Perseverance's AutoNav system lets it take charge of its drive around Mars without heavily relying on human intervention.

  • Swimming caps designed for natural hair banned from Olympics

    The International Swimming Federation said the caps do not follow "the natural form of the head," according to the company.

  • Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in Surfside collapse is among two more victims identified

    Miami-Dade police on Saturday night identified two more victims whose bodies were pulled from the rubble of the partially collapsed Surfside condominium tower near Miami Beach.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

    The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.

  • Nurse stops dad trying to kidnap baby from hospital in duffel bag, Missouri cops say

    An “alert nurse” foiled an attempted kidnapping from a hospital, police say.