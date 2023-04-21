Massachusetts police officer hospitalized from exposure to Fentanyl during arrest

A Billerica Police Officer passed out and had to be hospitalized Wednesday after a Massachusetts man exposed him to fentanyl while trying to destroy evidence of drug possession during an arrest, according to Chief Roy Frost.

Charles Lang, 65, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, possession of a Class A substance, possession of a Class E substance, operating with a suspended license, attaching license plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Frost said the Billerica police officer was patrolling on Webb Brook Road at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped a vehicle with a canceled registration. The officer also learned that the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Lang, also had a suspended driver’s license.

The officer attempted to get Lang out of the vehicle in order to stop him from destroying potential evidence, leading to a brief struggle, during which Lang tore open a bag containing fentanyl, according to Frost. The powdered substance in the bag became airborne and was spread across Lang’s hands, as well as across the rear quarter panel of the vehicle.

After taking Lang into custody and returning to the police station, the officer involved in the vehicle stopped, passed out, and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment for fentanyl exposure. Frost said the officer was later released from the hospital.

The police chief said a subsequent search of Lang and his vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small amount of suspected Adderall that required a prescription. Testing of the powdery substance the officer was exposed to reveal it to be fentanyl, according to Frost.

“This incident illustrates the danger posed by even a small amount of fentanyl that became airborne. We are grateful that our officer is expected to make a full recovery, but alarmed that such a small amount of fentanyl caused an officer to lose consciousness,” Frost said in a statement. “This incident highlights the potency of fentanyl and the dangers that are faced by officers if this substance becomes airborne.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

