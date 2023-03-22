Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for attempting to bribe boss to participate in trafficking cocaine

A Massachusetts' postal worker was sentenced in a Boston federal court on Wednesday after attempting to bribe his boss to get them to participate in a cocaine trafficking scheme.

John Noviello, 61, of Nashua N.H. was sentenced to one day in prison and three years of supervised release for offering to pay his boss $1,750 per kilogram of successfully delivered cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

According to the charging documents, Noviello, a U.S. Postal Worker in Lowell, Massachusetts, approached his boss on Feb. 15, 2022, requesting their assistance in a scheme to divert postal packages suspected of containing cocaine.

Noviello allegedly offered to pay the supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine successfully obtained from any diverted packages.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, two days later, on Feb. 17, 2022, Noviello allegedly left $850 in cash in a Dunkin’ bag, inside the supervisor’s vehicle in an attempt to encourage the supervisor to agree to the scheme.

Noviello later commented, "that was a nice envelope for starters," allegedly attempting to sway the supervisors decision to not participate in the scheme.

The boss contacted authorities who requested that they conduct a controlled purchase with law enforcement. The boss purchase from Noviello where the defendant allegedly distributed approximately 3.7 grams of cocaine for $200.

On May 11, Noviello was charged with bribery of a public official and distribution of cocaine.

The U.S. Postal Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.