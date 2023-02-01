Massachusetts prisoners who donate organs may get less prison time

Exterior of the Massachusetts statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts.

Inmates should be able to donate organs or bone marrow in exchange for reduced time in prison, according to a proposed bill in Massachusetts.

Donors would receive at least 60 days but no more than one year off their sentences.

Two state lawmakers - both Democrats - claim the bill would "restore bodily autonomy" to incarcerated people.

But critics warn it is unethical and preys on inmates' desperation.

Organ donation is currently allowed in US federal prisons, but only if the recipient is an immediate family member.

The proposed bill in Massachusetts is designed to establish a donation programme within the state's department of corrections. Nearly 5,000 residents in the state are on an organ transplant waiting list.

A five-person committee would be responsible for determining who was eligible to participate and the link between a type of donation and the reduction in sentence. There would be no financial payments.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez said providing more potential donors could help patients in need of transplants to get life-saving care. He told Boston.com he had been inspired in part by a close friend who has stage four kidney failure and requires dialysis.

"I love my friend and I'm praying through this legislation that we can extend the chances of life for him and any other person in a similar life-or-death situation," he said.

However, critics of the bill believe it perpetuates stereotypes about inmates as "subhuman".

"It seems like something out of a science fiction book or horror story," Kevin Ring, president of the non-profit organisation Families Against Mandatory Minimums, told Insider.

"It's just this sort of idea that we have this class of sub-humans whose body parts [we] will harvest because they're not like us or because they're so desperate for freedom that they'd be willing to do this."

Political observers say it is unlikely that the bill will become law.