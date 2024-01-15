Massachusetts ranked among the worst states in America to drive in
It will come as no surprise to those who endure the nightmarish commutes and rumble through the evergrowing potholes, but a new study has named Massachusetts among the “worst states to drive in.”
The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on “2024′s Best & Worst States to Drive In,” after analyzing driving in 50 states across 31 key metrics including share of rush-hour traffic, auto repair shops per capita, average gas prices, auto maintenance costs, road quality, and car dealerships per capita.
“When people think about the costs associated with owning a vehicle, things like regular maintenance, insurance and gas typically come to mind. What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be sparsely populated,” WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said in a statement. “Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too.”
The Bay State ranked well outside the best places for driving:
Overall rank for Massachusetts: 45th
40th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
15th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
38th – Avg. Gas Prices
49th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
44th – Road Quality
17th – Car Dealerships per Capita
Only California, West Virginia, Delaware, Washington, and Hawaii ranked behind Massachusetts.
The worst states for driving ranked as follows:
41. Montana
42. Vermont
43. Rhode Island
44. Nevada
45. Massachusetts
46. California
47. West Virginia
48. Delaware
49. Washington
50. Hawaii
Iowa was named the best state in America for drivers, followed by Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Alabama.
