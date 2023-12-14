Massachusetts ranked as having some of the worst drivers in the U.S.

Driving in Boston can be the worst, and now there’s a new report to back it up.

A new report done by Life360 has revealed that Massachusetts has some of the worst drivers in the country.

Life360 looked at how the global Life360 community of over 58 million members lived over the last 12 months.

The technology company looked at driving factors including accidents, and hurdles while on the road, and help detections to determine the states with the best and worst drivers.

The Top 5 States with the Worst Drivers

Washington D.C.

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

New Mexico

Arizona

The Top 5 States with the Best Drivers

Minnesota

Iowa

Oregon

Vermont

West Virginia

To view the full report, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

