Massachusetts ranks No. 1 among the best states for women, new study says

Massachusetts gets the top spot on a new list of the best states for women, a study has found.

The study Best & Worst States for Women in 2024, by the personal-finance website WalletHub, highlights the areas that provide an ideal living environment for women, and the places that are in need of improvement, researchers said.

“Women in the U.S. still face a lot of adversity, so living in the right state can greatly impact their quality of life. The best states for women provide equitable economic conditions, encourage robust political participation, have quality health care, and ensure safety for the women who reside there,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in a statement.

In order to determine how women are faring and where they can find the best opportunities, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of living standards for women. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

It also compared the share of women-owned businesses and the high school graduation rate for women across states, among other areas.

The Bay State took the top spot for overall “woman friendliness,” the study found. Washington, D.C. came in second, followed by Minnesota in third place, and Vermont and Maine in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Massachusetts also ranked No. 1 for the rate of unemployment among women and also for rate of uninsured women, the study found.

Woman-Friendliness of Massachusetts (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 1st

24th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

1st – Unemployment Rate for Women

8th – Share of Women in Poverty

23rd – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

8th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

30th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

1st – Female Uninsured Rate

3rd – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

3rd – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

4th – Women’s Preventive Health Care

According to the study, the five worst states for women were Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

To view the full report, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW