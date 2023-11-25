Massachusetts ranks second among states with residents ‘plagued by wrinkles,’ study says

Massachusetts ranks second among the top 10 states with residents most concerned about wrinkles, a new study has found.

The study, which uses data compiled by the Bangkok-based company Misumi Skincare, found that Massachusetts was the state with the second-highest number of online searches relating to wrinkles, and how to fix them.

The study looked at states with residents who were specifically searching for phrases including ‘Botox near me’ and other anti-aging searches.

The Bay State outranked California, New York and Florida, states with several businesses offering cosmetic services and procedures, and with residents who routinely get cosmetic procedures.

Colorado ranked first as the “wrinkliest state,” according to the study, with over 312 online searches for anti-aging remedies per 100,000 residents, which is 52 percent higher than the national average of 205 searches per 100,000 residents.

Massachusetts came in second, with 298 searches per 100,000 residents, followed by California, New York and Florida as the “Top 5 states plagued by wrinkles,” the study found.

California, a state “known to be particularly cosmetic-heavy and concerned about physical appearance,” came in third with 291 searches per 100,000 residents, the study said.

New York came in fourth, with 280 searches per 100,000 residents. According to the study, New York has some of the priciest botox injections in the country, ranging from $230 to $1060.

Colorado also ranked first as the state with the most residents searching for botox, with 91 searches for that term per 100,000 residents. Florida came in second for that specific search, followed by Massachusetts.

The least-likely state with residents to get botox is South Dakota, which ranked second “least-wrinkly overall,” the study found.

Skincare expert Steven Davos offered some tips on how to care for your skin as you age.

“Taking care of your skin as you age is crucial for maintaining a youthful complexion and preventing deep-set wrinkles,” Davos said. “First and foremost, a consistent skincare routine is important. A gentle cleanser helps rid your skin of impurities without stripping away natural oils, and a good sunscreen is a must to shield yourself from harmful UV rays which are a major contributor to premature aging.”

Hydration is also key and keeping your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using a moisturizer will help keep your skin looking great as you age, Davos said.

