Massachusetts restaurant transforms into winter wonderland for holiday season

If you’re not yet in the holiday spirit, a meal at a popular Massachusetts restaurant turned winter wonderland will certainly go a long way in helping with that.

The Venetian Restaurant at 909 Broad Street in Weymouth is giving customers a chance to enjoy the magic of the season by dining under a massive collection of extravagant holiday decorations.

The Italian eatery recently launched “Holiday Pop-Up” earlier this month, featuring nearly 6,000 ornaments, lights, winter greenery, and more.

In a social media announcement, the Venetian wrote, “Now through Jan. 31 enjoy dinner or weekend lunch with an extra large side of holiday spirit!”

The unparalleled holiday installation was together by AGL&CO with the assistance of Beach Plum Floral.

“This is TRULY something you must see in person for yourself,” AGL&CO said in a Facebook post.

The Venetian urged interested diners to make a reservation as soon as possible because they’re filling up quickly.

