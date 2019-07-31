Massachusetts RMV knew about backlog of driving infractions years before deadly New Hampshire crash

BOSTON — Three months before a deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire exposed a massive breakdown at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, a state auditor had flagged nearly 13,000 out-of-state driving infractions that hadn't been processed.

But the auditor testified Tuesday she was told by a top RMV official that "nobody" was in charge of entering the backlog.

The revelation – which involved drunken-driving, speeding and other unprocessed violations – came out of a special joint Transportation Committee meeting at the Massachusetts legislature.

In fact, the troubles go back years earlier. Erin Deveney, the former head of the RMV who resigned amid the fallout from the crash, told lawmakers that she's not aware "at any point in time" that the RMV processed violations sent in from other states until 2016, a year after she took over as registrar.

Her testimony capped an afternoon that saw Massachusetts lawmakers grill RMV and other officials in Gov. Charlie Baker's administration in the wake of the June 21 crash in rural Randolph, New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a trucker driver from West Springfield, Massachusetts, has been charged with seven counts of vehicular homicide after he crossed a double-yellow line and slammed his truck and trailer into a group of Jarheads MC bikers.

Zhukovskyy, 23, had a commercial driver's license with Massachusetts at the time of the crash. But the RMV has acknowledged his license should have been suspended following a May drunken-driving charge in Connecticut. It was just one of several driving and drug-related arrests he had in multiple states.

An internal review from the RMV prompted by the crash highlighted a much larger problem – more than 1,600 drivers, like Zhukovskyy, whose driver's licenses should have been suspended by Massachusetts because of notices sent in by other states. The mailed notices sat untouched in 52 bins at an RMV office in Quincy.

But Tuesday's testimony revealed that the RMV was aware of the problem long ago.

When Deveney discovered the backlog during a review in 2015, she said she saw "an opportunity" to address it. She took the responsibility of processing of out-of-state driving notices away from the understaffed Driver Control Unit and into a different state division, the Merit Rating Board, which was perceived to be better equipped for the load.

“There was an expectation that the Merit Rating Board would process some of the most serious offenses," Deveney said.

She added: “It was my understanding that they were making progress on entering the paper out-of-state violations.”

But the Merit Rating Board was hampered by a lack of resources as well, Deveney said. She said the process was slowed further by the fact that the board was told to prioritize in-state driving infractions.

Deveney called the crash in New Hampshire an "unimaginable tragedy," adding that families of the victims "didn't deserve explanations or excuses."

"They deserved to have someone be accountable and to acknowledged that the service of the RMV was unacceptable. For that reason, I tended my resignation.”

The issue of unprocessed out-of-state driving infractions was most recently raised by a Department of Transportation auditor this spring.

Brie-Anne Dwyer, a hearings officer in MassDOT's Audit division, told lawmakers that she relayed concerns to Deveney and Tom Bowes, the director of the Merit Rating Board, in March about concerns she had about an ongoing audit of the RMV.