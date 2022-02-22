Massachusetts road rage attack caught on video, police say

Massachusetts police are on the hunt for a man who they say appeared in video smashing a car window during a road rage incident in Dartmouth, which they shared to Facebook in a bid to get the public’s help catching the suspect.

The 8-second clip contains no audio but shows a man who appears to be screaming into the window – before he slams his fist through the glass so hard the smartphone camera inside rattles out of the victim’s hand before the video ends.

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC'S HELP IN MYSTERIOUS SLAYING OF NEW YORK COLLEGE STUDENT

He appears to be shouting profanities and possibly a homophobic slur.

"Calling all cAHs...Calling all cAHs," the department, based about 60 miles south of Boston, wrote on Facebook. "DPD is looking for some help identifying this male for his recent involvement in a road rage incident."

In a follow-up post, they said they’d identified him but released no additional details.

"This once again proves that we can get things done quickly by simply working together," police said in a Facebook post.

The Dartmouth Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact local police.