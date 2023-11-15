Massachusetts Senate passes $250M funding bill for emergency shelters

Massachusetts lawmakers announced late Tuesday night that the Senate has reached an agreement on extra funding for emergency shelters.

The House passed its version of a $250 million funding bill last week. The Senate approved that funding as part of the supplemental budget that was passed.

“The Commonwealth must work with a sense of urgency to help those who seek shelter, whether they be long-time residents or immigrant families fleeing violence, and I’m proud of the steps that this supplemental budget takes to provide that help,” stated Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “I’d like to thank Senator Rodrigues for his leadership, as well as all of my colleagues in the Senate for their work on this budget.”

Both the House and Senate favor putting $250 million toward emergency shelters in the state, however, how that money is allocated and spent is very different.

In addition to $250 million, the Senate’s budget provides $10 million for resettlement agencies to assist immigrants and refugees and authorizes the use of up to $2 million in available funds from the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund to support career centers in their efforts to assist immigrants and refugees secure federal work authorizations.

Governor Maura Healey asked the legislature a few months ago for an additional $250 million to help support the state’s emergency shelter system otherwise, funding would run out in January.

On Monday, the Senate agreed to give Healey the $250 million, and they’re allowing her to spend it how she sees fit.

A spokesperson for Senate President Karen Spilka says this would give Healey the flexibility she needs as the situation constantly evolves.

The House, on the other hand, is requiring the quarter billion dollars be spent in specific ways including $50 million for the creation of at least one overflow site. If that requirement isn’t met within a month of the bill’s signing, then the House’s version says officials can revoke Healey’s cap at 7,500 families.

The House’s version also requires $5 million to go toward workforce authorization programming, an area where Healey wants to focus on.

“One of the ways we’re going to exit from shelter is by getting them working,” Healey said. “And so the HS is here working with our team on the ground to work quickly processed people for expedited.”

The goal is to get a bill both sides agree on Healey’s desk by the time both the House and Senate’s formal sessions end for the year on Wednesday.

The budget now must be reconciled with the House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

