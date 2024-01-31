Massachusetts sex offender pleaded guilty after 5,000+ files of child pornography found on hidden hard drives

TechCrunch

X, formerly Twitter, is trying to placate lawmakers about the app's safety measures ahead of a Big Tech congressional hearing on Wednesday, which will focus on how companies like X, Meta, TikTok and others are protecting kids online. Over the weekend, the social media company announced via Bloomberg that it would staff a new "Trust and Safety" center in Austin, Texas, which will include 100 full-time content moderators. The move comes more than a year after Elon Musk acquired the company, which saw him drastically reducing headcount, including trust and safety teams, moderators, engineers and other staff.