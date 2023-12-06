Massachusetts snow totals: Dec. 6, 2023
Light snow was expected across eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, including Cape Cod, the South Shore, Boston, and the North Shore.
As of 8 a.m., communities on the South Shore had seen the bulk of the snowfall.
Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the snow was expected to fall throughout the morning.
Here are some snow totals recorded so far:
Rockland: 2.5 inches
Hingham: 2 inches
Sandwich: 2 inches
Norwell: 1.8 inches
Whitman: 1.5 inches
Abington: 1.5 inches
Braintree: 1 inch
Mattapoisett: 0.5 inches
Plymouth: 0.5 inches
Newburyport: 0.3 inches
Fresh snowfall numbers... @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/D8tULkSyQy
— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 6, 2023
Want to add your report? Send it over... We love photos too! @Boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/suSakO7VET
— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 6, 2023
This list will be updated as more reports become available.
