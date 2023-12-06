Massachusetts snow totals: Dec. 6, 2023

Frank O'Laughlin
·1 min read
Massachusetts snow totals: Dec. 6, 2023

Light snow was expected across eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, including Cape Cod, the South Shore, Boston, and the North Shore.

Photos, videos: Snow coats parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning

As of 8 a.m., communities on the South Shore had seen the bulk of the snowfall.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the snow was expected to fall throughout the morning.

Here are some snow totals recorded so far:

  • Rockland: 2.5 inches

  • Hingham: 2 inches

  • Sandwich: 2 inches

  • Norwell: 1.8 inches

  • Whitman: 1.5 inches

  • Abington: 1.5 inches

  • Rockland: 1.4 inches

  • Braintree: 1 inch

  • Mattapoisett: 0.5 inches

  • Plymouth: 0.5 inches

  • Newburyport: 0.3 inches

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories