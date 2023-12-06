Massachusetts snow totals: Dec. 6, 2023

Light snow was expected across eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, including Cape Cod, the South Shore, Boston, and the North Shore.

As of 8 a.m., communities on the South Shore had seen the bulk of the snowfall.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the snow was expected to fall throughout the morning.

Here are some snow totals recorded so far:

Rockland: 2.5 inches

Hingham: 2 inches

Sandwich: 2 inches

Norwell: 1.8 inches

Whitman: 1.5 inches

Abington: 1.5 inches

Rockland: 1.4 inches

Braintree: 1 inch

Mattapoisett: 0.5 inches

Plymouth: 0.5 inches

Newburyport: 0.3 inches

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

