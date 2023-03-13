Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive List

The Massachusetts State Police have added three men to its Most Wanted Fugitive List and all three suspected are wanted for murder.

MSP Major Michael Farley says guns were used in all three murder cases, and none of the guns have been recovered.

“We know there are people helping them,” Major Farley said. “We just want to know where these people are, get them off the street before they hurt someone else.”

33-year-old Luis Soto is wanted for a shocking fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree Store in Brockton. On January 31st, authorities allege Soto, a former employee, walked into the store on North Montello Street, and fired sixteen shots.

Two people were hit, and one victim was killed.

Luis Soto is 5 feet ten inches tall, one hundred and ninety pounds and he has extensive tattoos on his arms, chest, and neck.

“Let’s just get him off the street, safe, and get him as soon as we can,” Major Farley said.

24-year-old David Lynch is also wanted for murder in Brockton. On November 2nd, authorities say, Lynch shot and killed a man who walked up to his car parked on West Park Street.

Lynch has other open warrants, including 2 counts of trafficking Fentanyl.

The third Most Wanted fugitive is Jerome Fordham. He’s wanted for fatally shooting a man in the neck in Taunton back on November 6th.

Just before the shooting, authorities allege, the victim was a passenger in Fordham’s car.

Fordham has multiple tattoos and ties to Rhode Island and South Carolina.

Authorities hope the State Police Most Wanted Fugitive List will make the world a much smaller place for these three men.

“We’re reaching out to the public, we’re getting more eyes on these individuals, and we’re asking for help. We need help, need a phone call. Anonymous tip, whatever it might be,” Major Farley said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these three men, call Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1.800.KAPTURE.

You don’t have to leave your name, police say.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW