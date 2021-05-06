Massachusetts sues Publicis over ties to Purdue Pharma, opioids

  • FILE PHOTO: Logo of Publicis is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris
  • FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo
1 / 2

Massachusetts sues Publicis over ties to Purdue Pharma, opioids

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Publicis is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Massachusetts sued a unit of French advertising company Publicis Groupe SA on Thursday, accusing it of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic by using unfair and deceptive marketing to help the drugmaker Purdue Pharma sell more OxyContin.

The state's attorney general, Maura Healey, accused Publicis Health of working with drugmakers from 2010 to 2019 on campaigns to persuade doctors to prescribe more opioids for longer periods of time, including to patients who did not need them.

She said Publicis collected more than $50 million from Purdue alone, including for efforts to "humanize" opioids and make doctors prescribe them to a wider pool of patients.

Publicis Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit filed in a state court in Boston seeks civil penalties, restitution to victims and a declaration that the unit created a public nuisance.

Healey's lawsuit followed agreements this year by the consulting firm McKinsey & Co to pay $641 million to resolve lawsuits by all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories over its role in the epidemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said nearly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2019.

Purdue is operating in bankruptcy. In March, it proposed a restructuring plan that would steer profits to opioid victims and require members of the Sackler family who own the company to contribute nearly $4.3 billion.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Huge new 'Oracle' greets Rockefeller Center visitors in New York

    The 25-foot (7.6 m) tall black "Oracle" with a huge head joins murals, flags and videos at the venue, all created by Sanford Biggers, whose artwork also includes music and performance. "I've always been intrigued by Rockefeller Center for its architectural history and mythological references," Biggers said in a statement, calling the Art Deco-styled venue "an ideal context for myth creation." The show by Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund was slated to open in September, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Rio de Janeiro police raid on favela leaves at least 25 dead

    Raid in violation of court order is one of city’s deadliest everPolice hail blow against drug gangs but critics decry ‘massacre’ Police conduct an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Photograph: Silvia Izquierdo/AP At least 25 people have been killed after heavily armed police stormed one of Rio de Janeiro’s largest favelas in pursuit of drug traffickers, in what activists called one of the deadliest raids in the city’s history. About 200 members of Rio’s civil police launched their incursion into Jacarezinho in the early hours of Thursday, sprinting into the vast redbrick community as a bullet-proof helicopter circled overhead with snipers poised on each side. By lunchtime at least 25 people were reported dead, among them André Frias, a drug squad officer who was shot in the head. Police and local media described the other victims as “suspects” but offered no immediate evidence for that claim. Photographs and videos taken by residents and shared with the Guardian showed bloodied corpses splayed out in the favela’s narrow alleyways and beside the heavily polluted river from which Jacarezinho takes its name. The lifeless body of one young man had been propped up on a purple plastic garden chair, with one finger placed inside his mouth. Police officials and their cheerleaders in Rio’s tabloid press celebrated the mission as an essential attack on the drug gangs who have for decades used the favelas as their bases. “It would be great if the police could launch two operations like this every day to free Rio de Janeiro from the traffickers, or at least reduce their power,” the host of Balanço Geral, a popular television crime show, told viewers saluting what he called the “surgical” strike. But there was outrage from human rights activists and public security specialists as the scale of the carnage became clear. “It’s extermination – there’s no other way to describe it,” said Pedro Paulo Santos Silva, a researcher from Rio’s Centre for Studies on Public Security and Citizenship. “This was a massacre.” Pablo Nunes, a public security expert from the same group, said the assault had claimed more lives than one of the most notorious slaughters in Rio’s history: the 1993 Vigário Geral massacre in which 21 people were shot dead when police rampaged through a favela just north of Jacarezinho. “It is unbelievable, despicable,” said Nunes. Located in north Rio, a 20-minute drive from Ipanema beach, Jacarezinho is home to tens of thousands of working-class Brazilians and has long been a bastion of one of Brazil’s most important criminal organizations, the Red Command. Rio’s decades-long war on drugs – which has intensified since the mid-1980s and claims thousands of lives each year – has done nothing to change that reality, with Jacarezinho’s streets policed by the gang’s rifle-toting gunmen and barricaded with concrete blocks and barricades improvised from train tracks. Thursday’s raid, which police said was to prevent children and teenagers being lured into crime, took place despite a supreme court order last June outlawing such incursions during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of police operations in the favelas fell dramatically after that decision but has been increasing again since last October. Recently released figures show police killed 797 people in Rio state between June last year and March, the overwhelming majority in or around the capital. Santos Silva said his city’s war on drugs was effective when it came to killing but did nothing to protect citizens or reduce crime. “It’s repugnant,” he said of the photographs showing Jacarezinho’s streets littered with dead bodies. “Irrespective of whether they were ‘traffickers’ or residents, these are lives, these are bodies – somebody’s child, somebody’s brother,” Santos Silva added. “There’s no way of looking at these photos and not wanting to cry over just how sick our society it.”

  • Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home

    MALE (Reuters) -The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. "Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital," the statement said. A spokesman for Nasheed's governing Maldivian Democratic Party told Reuters he had suffered shrapnel injuries in the attack, adding that his condition was stable.

  • Arkansas governor said he doesn't think it's 'healthy' for GOP to consider ousting Liz Cheney over Trump criticism

    Asa Hutchinson defended Cheney after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday some members voiced concerns about Cheney's "ability to carry out the job as conference chair."

  • Trump tries to get around Twitter ban and gets suspended again

    Trump’s team tried to get his messaging back on the microblogging website but were unsucessful

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • US Justice Department expresses 'concerns' over the GOP's Arizona election audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas

    In a letter to the president of Arizona's state Senate, the department said it had reviewed information that "raises concerns" about the integrity of the effort.

  • Two Asian women attacked in broad daylight in San Francisco raises hate crime fears

    Elderly women stabbed with military-style knife

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • Salisbury High School linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs commit forging own football legacy

    The son of an all-America player, Jalon Walker tried his hand at several sports before ultimately finding his football identity.

  • DC police officer slams ‘disgraceful’ political indifference in wake of 6 January Capitol riot

    Washington DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone lamented the ‘indifference’ he’s felt after he and his colleagues battled a horde of MAGA rioters trying to storm the Capitol

  • Jets clinch playoff spot, beat Flames 4-0 to end skid

    Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak and clinch a playoff spot. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets. “It gets hard to answer the same questions,” Wheeler said of Winnipeg's slide.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Armed army trainee fleeing base hijacks bus of schoolchildren in South Carolina

    An army trainee armed with a rifle hijacked a school bus full of children in South Carolina, police report. The bus was taking elementary students to their school in Richland County when the trainee from the Fort Jackson army base took over the bus, initially demanding the driver take him to a nearby town. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 18 students and a driver were on board the vehicle when the incident happened at around 7am on Thursday.

  • ‘Let’s do insulin next’: AOC urges Biden to lift patent on diabetes drug

    Decision to waive IP protection for vaccines clears hurdle for countries to manufacture own versions