Massachusetts suspect seen fatally shooting victim in Japanese hibachi restaurant: video

Massachusetts authorities have released surveillance video showing the moment a suspect fatally shot a customer at a hibachi restaurant in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office released footage of the shooting Saturday. It happened at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Friday.

Brockton resident Joe Araujo, 22, was identified as the victim, according to Boston 25 News. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office told the outlet that he was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The video shows the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, walking in the restaurant and approaching the booth that Araujo was in. Children and families are also visible in the footage.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office posted footage of the shooting Saturday.

According to Boston 25 News, chaos immediately erupted after the shooting. Customers were seen running out of the restaurant and hiding under tables.

Police believe that Araujo was targeted and that the shooting was not random, according to Boston 25.

Brockton resident John Monagle told CBS News Boston that the incident was "terrible."

"I mean, you bring a child out to dinner, and you don't think something like that is gonna happen," Monagle said. "I've never felt unsafe here."

Authorities are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case.

Fox News Digital was unable to reach the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office for comment.





