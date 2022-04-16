Massachusetts teen grabs knives to fight off would-be burglar, captures video leading to arrest

A Boston area teenager woke up in the middle of the night to find her home being broken into by a burglar who she then chased out of the residence after arming herself with two kitchen knives.

Avery Cormier, a 14-year-old from Middleborough, Massachusetts, was home on the first day of spring break when she heard a man break into a downstairs window and begin rummaging around attempting to rob the household seemingly unaware that anyone was home, according to WFXT .

Police say Cormier then ran downstairs and grabbed two steak knives that she used to confront the burglar and chase him out of the home causing him to drop the items he was attempting to steal.

"[She] started screaming at him: ‘Get the ‘F’ out of my house! You don’t belong here. This is my house,’" Cormier’s mother, Dianne Tautkus, told WFXT. "He turned around and looked at her, and Avery said he looked so shocked and scared, like, ‘What?’ Here’s this kid there with two knives. And he kind of slinked away."

After the burglar fled from the home, Cormier grabbed her cell phone and recorded a video of his getaway car backing out of the driveway and called 911 to provide the information.

"Someone just tried to break into my house. I’m all alone," Cormier told the 911 operator in a call that was released by police . "I got around the house, and I scared him. I took a video of his truck leaving, so I have his license plate number."

Middleborough police then issued an advisory to law enforcement in the area and were able to arrest 58-year-old Joseph Ridge in connection to the alleged crime and say that he was out on bail with a lengthy criminal record that includes 140 prior arraignments, some for violent offenses, that date back to 1980.

Ridge was arraigned on Friday afternoon and charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

"I’m very impressed with her ability to do what she did in that stressful situation," Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said. "The fact that she turned her video camera on and captured him leaving, that broke the case. I don’t know if we would’ve been able to identify the individual any other way."

Prosecutors asked that Ridge’s bail be set at $100,000 but the presiding judge set the amount at $200,000.