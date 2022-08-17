Massachusetts teens charged in Lewiston shooting Monday

Aug. 16—LEWISTON — A Massachusetts teen is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm stemming from a shooting this week at 102 Pierce St., officials said Tuesday.

Micah Wyatt-Cannady, 18, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on $4,000 cash bail, a jail officer said Tuesday evening.

Cannady and a 17-year-old male from Massachusetts were armed with handguns when they were apprehended Monday afternoon, Lewiston police Lt. David St. Laurent said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. about 5 a.m. Monday and found several bullet holes in the building. Footage from city cameras in the area showed two males fleeing the scene, St. Laurent said.

That afternoon, employees with the Lewiston Water and Sewer Department observed armed and masked males in the area of Bartlett Street get into a vehicle. When police found the vehicle blocks away and ordered the occupants to get out, a passenger brandished a handgun and fled. He was later identified as a 17-year-old from Massachusetts, St. Laurent said.

Wyatt-Cannady, who was in the vehicle and armed, was identified by investigators as the shooter in the Pierce Street incident and was arrested, the lieutenant said.

The 17-year-old was charged with refusing to submit to arrest and was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. St. Laurent said Tuesday night that police were trying to confirm his identity.