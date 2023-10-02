Massachusetts town ranked most expensive in United States

Massachusetts is home to the most expensive town in the United States, according to a new study.

To look at how costly buying a house can get, LendingTree says it analyzed U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data to find the 50 towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 that had the most expensive median home values.

“Many towns across the country are chock-full of expensive real estate, with home values that rival — and, in some cases, exceed — those found in major metropolitan areas,” the online lending marketplace wrote in its report.

Relative to income, Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, was named the town with the most expensive real estate in the country.

The median home value in Vineyard Haven is $857,600, meaning it’s valued in the same ballpark as San Francisco’s median value of $933,300, according to LendingTree.

The study also showed that the 20,277 residents of Vineyard Haven have a median household income of $118,547.

The ten most expensive towns ranked as follows:

Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Breckenridge, Colorado Steamboat Springs, Colorado Hailey, Indiana Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada Hood River, Oregon Juneau, Alaska Ellensburg, Washington Los Alamos, New Mexico

For more information on the study and to view the top 50 most expensive towns, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW