Massachusetts troopers rush to woman’s aid after highway crash leaves her trapped in SUV

Massachusetts State Police troopers rushed to the aid of a woman on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on a local highway left her trapped inside her wrecked SUV.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near Exit 8 in Springfield around 8:30 a.m. found the driver of a Jeep Compass who needed to be extricated from her vehicle, according to state police.

State police said troopers used a cruiser to stabilize the victim’s Jeep so she could be safely pulled from the wreckage.

Photos shared by the law enforcement agency showed troopers holding up part of the SUV as they worked to free the woman.

There was no word on the severity of the woman’s injuries or if the other drivers involved in the crash were hurt.

State police said more information would be released at a later time.

The crash is under investigation.

