Massachusetts urgent care location suspending services available to public

A Massachusetts urgent care location has announced that it will soon suspend services that are available to the general public.

Heywood Urgent Care at 266 Main Street in Gardner will be ending the services effective Dec. 1, an update posted online stated.

“Effective December 1, 2023, Heywood Urgent Care, located at 266 Main Street in Gardner, will suspend urgent care services available to the general public,” the post reads.

In response to the move, Heywood Medical Group said that it will enhance access to same day urgent sick visits for HMG patients with primary care providers.

An advanced practice provider specifically for same day urgent patients will be located at Heywood Primary Care on Main Street in Gardner.

“Patients are asked to call their primary care provider’s office, who will schedule them in their office, if there is availability, or at the Main St. location,” the post stated.

Heywood direct the public to regional urgent care services in Athol and Gardner, where Tully Walk-In Care Center and Community Health Connections Urgent Care currently operate.

