Massachusetts Warns of Crypto Scams Targeting LGBTQIA+ Community

Reuters

The spot price of Australian thermal coal is higher than that of coking coal, an unprecedented situation that highlights just how the global market for the polluting fuel has been upended by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But while moves in the various spot prices tend to gather media headlines, it's worth noting that they cover only a tiny volume of the whole seaborne market for thermal coal, a fuel for power stations. What are far more significant are annual contract prices agreed between Australian miners and Japanese utilities in an opaque process that sets the cost of thermal coal for much of Asia.