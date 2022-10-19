Massachusetts woman accused of unleashing hundreds of bees at sheriff’s deputies

It’s an arrest with lots of buzz.

A 55-year-old woman allegedly unleashed hundreds of bees after sheriff’s deputies arrived at a Massachusetts home last week to serve an eviction notice, causing multiple officials to get stung, Mass Live reported Wednesday.

A group of protesters had congregated at the Longmeadow home when officials from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department showed up on Oct. 12 with eviction papers for Alton King Jr., who owns the residence.

A woman identified as Rorie S. Woods then arrived in a trailer carrying multiple bee hives, which she began shaking, according to court records.

“Deputy Michael Joslyn attempted to stop Woods, who successfully freed one of the hives by breaking the cover. .. causing hundreds of bees to swarm around,” the papers state. “Deputy Joslyn was stung in the face and had to retreat.”

Woods allegedly put on a beekeeper suit and continued to release bees, causing at least three officials who are allergic to bees to get stung.

“Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” Woods told them, according to the report.

Woods, who is reportedly a beekeeper, pleaded not guilty last week to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as to disorderly conduct, and was released without bail.

“This woman who traveled here put lives in danger as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees,” said a spokesman for Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi.

“We had one staff member go the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right or she could be facing manslaughter charges. I support people’s right to protest peacefully, but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested.”

It’s unclear what Woods’ relationship is with King, who allegedly owed $1.2 million for the residence in 2018. He engaged in a legal struggle after receiving a notice to leave that year.