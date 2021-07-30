Massachusetts woman charged with domestic violence assault after altercation on boat at Rangeley Lake

Donna M. Perry, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Jul. 30—RANGELEY — A Massachusetts woman was arrested Wednesday night after police and firefighters responded to a report of loud screams coming from a boat on Rangeley Lake.

Alexis Probasco, 43, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe.

At about 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call from an unidentified third party of a potential distress situation originating from a boat out on the lake. Members of Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, launching one of their rescue boats to investigate, said Chief Michael Bacon.

Bacon said firefighters were not aware they had responded to what turned out to be a verbal disagreement between Probasco and an unidentified male. They separated the pair and escorted the boat to a nearby dock at Rangeley Lake State Park.

Once on land, Probasco and her companion were interviewed by Franklin County sheriff's deputies Tyler Gray and Brian McCormick. The man told police Probasco had attacked him and tried to take control of the boat, allegedly with the intent to crash it into the shoreline, Rackliffe said. The man managed to put the boat in neutral to prevent a potential crash from occurring.

Two children, ages 7 and 12, were also on board during the altercation. Their connection to Probasco or her companion was not disclosed.

Probasco remains in custody at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington as of Thursday in lieu of a $300 bail.

A conviction on a misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

