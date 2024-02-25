Massachusetts woman killed in smowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was killed in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

Multiple rescue team members responded to a remote trail near Pine Mountain around noon Saturday for a serious snowmobile crash into trees, officials with New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Responders from Gorham Fire and EMS, the Randolph Fire Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived to find the victim’s riding partner attempting CPR on the woman. Emergency personnel joined in the CPR effort but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 1:00 p.m. officials say.

The woman has not been identified by name but is a 48-year-old woman from Massachusetts, officials say.

Officials believe operator inexperience played a role in the crash.

