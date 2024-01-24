Massachusetts woman killed in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was killed in a fatal snowmobile crash in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

First responders arrived at the wooded area behind Berlin’s Androscoggin Valley Hospital around 3:20 p.m. for the reported crash, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

An initial investigation revealed the woman and her passenger were traveling on Cordier 12 when, instead of making a right-hand turn on the trail, the snowmobile continued straight where it struck a rock and launched high into the air. The snowmobile then crashed into a tree, causing fatal injuries to the operator and ejecting the passenger.

EMS crews were unable to resuscitate the victim.

The snowmobile passenger was thrown from the vehicle during the crash but was otherwise unharmed.

The snowmobile was rented from Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals in Gorham earlier that day. Officials believed the woman had little to no previous snowmobiling experience.

“At this time, it appears that speed and inexperience are the leading factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing,” NH Fish and Game officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW