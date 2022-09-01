Massachusetts woman's death in Lovell in February ruled a homicide

Sep. 1—The death of a Massachusetts woman in February has been ruled a homicide by the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte made the determination after recently receiving results from a toxicology test on Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

Police officers went to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell during the early morning hours of Feb. 24 to conduct a well-being check on Lingard, who was vacationing with her two young children at her family's home.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office found Lingard deceased when they arrived. Her children were unharmed.

Detectives with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into her death, working with witnesses and family members to gather evidence and statements. Maine detectives also collaborated with the Newport Rhode Island Police Department in an attempt to locate her boyfriend, 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport.

Daou had been vacationing with Lingard at the time of her death. On Feb. 26, police found Daou dead inside his Rhode Island home. The Rhode Island medical examiner ruled that Daou died of a drug overdose.

Moss said that Lingard did not die from a drug overdose.

No additional details were provided.