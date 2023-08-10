Massachusettsmanstruck Bradley airport worker during getaway attempt, police say

Aug. 10—As troopers arrived, state police said 42-year-old Michael Dunton and 35-year-old David Fratini Jr. fled the scene.

State police said Fratini ran, but was later arrested on the property and found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dunton attempted to evade in a Hyundai Genesis where he reversed into an SUV owned by Hertz and struck an employee, according to state police.

State police said Dunton rammed into an exit gate, where troopers were able to take him into custody.

A passenger in the car with Dunton, 34-year-old Nichole Dupuis, was also arrested when troopers found drug paraphernalia in her possession, state police said.

The employee hit was treated at a local hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.

State police said Dunton is facing charges of criminal impersonation, interfering, third-degree assault of a pregnant person, possession of narcotics, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fratini is charged with interfering and possession of drug paraphernalia, state police said. Dupuis is charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, state police said.

State police said Dunton and Fratini were held on a $10,000 bond and were scheduled to appear Thursday in state Superior Court in Hartford.

Dupuis was released on a misdemeanor summons and will appear in a Hartford court later this month, state police said.