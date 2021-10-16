How a massacre of Algerians in Paris was covered up

Ahmed Rouaba - BBC News
·6 min read
The words &quot;Here we drown Algerians&quot; scrolled on the embankment of the Seine in Paris, France - October 1961
The words "Here we drown Algerians" were scrolled on the embankment of the River Seine

"It was a miracle I was not thrown into the Seine," Algerian Hocine Hakem recalled about an infamous but little-known massacre in the French capital 60 years ago.

Around 30,000 Algerians had taken to the streets of Paris in a peaceful protest against a curfew, and calling for independence nearly seven years into the war against French rule in North Africa.

The police killed hundreds of protesters and dozens of others were thrown into the River Seine, making it one of the darkest pages of France's chequered colonial history.

Mr Hakem was 18 at the time and was telling his story to the L'Humanité newspaper decades after the event, which was little reported at the time. He was among about 14,000 Algerians arrested during the operation.

The government of the day censored the news, destroyed many of the archives and prevented journalists from investigating the story. Contemporary news bulletins reported three deaths, which included a French national. It was not covered in the international press.

Brigitte Laîné, who was a curator at the Parisian archives, said in 1999 that some official documents survived revealing the extent of the killings. "There were a lot of bodies. Some with the skulls crushed, others with shotguns wounds," she said.

One photo captured the chilling sentiments of the time, showing graffiti scrawled along a section of the Seine's embankment saying: "Here we drown Algerians."

This is the title of French historian Fabrice Riceputi's new book which details how one man - researcher Jean-Luc Einaudi - tirelessly sought to gather eyewitness testimony, publishing his account 30 years after the police massacre.

It is now believed that between 200 and 300 Algerians were killed that day.

A total of 110 bodies washed up on the banks of the River Seine over the following days and weeks . Some were killed then dumped, while others were injured, thrown into the cold waters and left to drown.

The youngest victim was Fatima Beda. She was 15 and her body was found on 31 October in a canal near the Seine.

Anti-Arab racism

One of the earliest descriptions of the event was published in 1963 by African-American writer William Gardner Smith in his novel Stone Face - though it is a fictionalised account, which has never been translated into French.

It shows the stark anti-Arab racism of the day.

The security forces seen in Paris as Algerians gathered to protests on 17 October 1961
About 30,000 Algerians came into Paris to protest about the curfew which they said was racist

Mr Riceputi believes the French state is still refusing to face up to this racist heritage.

As the 60th anniversary of the killing approached, the often testy relations between France and Algeria - which had been undergoing a slow rapprochement - have once more hit the buffers.

The spat began last month when France slashed the number of visas granted to Algerians, accusing its former colony of failing to take back those denied visas.

But it was an audience President Emmanuel Macron held with young descendants of those who had fought in the Algerian War that has prompted the most anger.

He questioned whether the Algerian nation would exist if it hadn't been for French colonisers.

It may have been meant in the spirit of debate but it has provoked a backlash from Algerians who see it as symptomatic of France's insensitivity and the cover-up of colonial crimes.

No apology

When it comes to the Paris massacre, the state has done very little.

In 2012 François Hollande recognised that it had happened - the first time a French president had done so.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (C) and the Secretary General of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rachid Bladehane (2nd L) attend a ceremony on the banks of the Seine in Paris for the unveiling of a commemorative plate dedicated to the victims of the police repression of several hundred Algerians who demonstrated on 17 October 1961 against a curfew imposed them - 17 October 2019
A commemorative plate dedicated to the victims of the massacre was unveiled in 2019 on the banks of the Seine

In a statement to mark the 60th anniversary of the massacre, President Macron said that crimes committed under the authority of the police chief were "inexcusable".

Yet both have fallen short of the expectations of those who have been calling for an apology and reparations - and neither acknowledged how many people died or the state's role.

French left-wing parties, who were in opposition at the time, have also come in for criticism for not condemning the massacre. They have been seen as complicit in the cover-up given that they filed a law suit against the police for opening fire on mainly French anti-war protesters, killing seven, a few months later, and yet remained silent about the massacre of Algerians.

Mr Riceputi says the racist nature of the operation cannot be ignored - every person who looked Algerian was targeted.

North Africans being arrested in Paris, France - October 1961
Thousands of Algerians were rounded up and illegally deported

The campaign waged against Algerians in Paris was unofficially called the "ratonnade", meaning "rat-hunting".

The search for Algerians continued for days after 17 October, with the police making arrests on public transport and during house searches.

It was reported that Moroccans had to put up the sign "Moroccan" on their doors to avoid being harassed by repeated police raids.

Portuguese, Spanish and Italian immigrant workers with curly hair and dark complexions complained about systematic stop and searches as they were mistaken for Algerians by the police.

Researchers also say that it was not only the police and security forces who took part in the operation - firefighters and vigilantes were also involved.

Thousands were illegally deported to Algeria where they were detained in internment camps despite being French citizens.

Fearsome reputation

At the time President Charles de Gaulle was in advanced negotiations with Algeria's National Liberation Front (FLN) to end the war and agree to independence. The war ended five months later and independence followed in July 1962.

But in 1961, tensions were running high and on 5 October the Parisian authorities banned all Algerians from leaving their homes between 20:00 and 05:30.

Placard saying: &quot;Here we drown Algerians&quot; seen at a remembrance ceremony to mark the 59th anniversary of the 1961 Paris massacre at the Pont Saint-Michel bridge over the River Seine in Paris, France - 17 October 2020
It is only in the last 30 years that details about the massacre have come to light

The march was called in protest at the curfew. The organisers wanted to ensure it was peaceful and people were frisked before boarding trains and buses from the run-down suburbs to go into central Paris.

It has not yet been established what exact instructions were given to the security forces, but the Paris police chief at the time, Maurice Papon, had a notorious reputation.

He had served in Constantine in eastern Algeria where he supervised the repression and torture of Algerian political prisoners in 1956.

He was later convicted in French courts of overseeing the deportation of 1,600 Jews to Nazi concentration camps in Germany during World War Two when he was a senior security official under the Vichy government.

It was this prosecution - that took place between 1997 and 1998 - that lifted the lid on some of the classified archives relating to the 17 October massacre, and paved the way for extensive research into the extraordinary cover-up.

Preliminary official inquiries into the events were made - and a total of 60 claims were dismissed.

No-one was tried as the massacre was subject to the general amnesty granted for crimes committed during the Algerian War.

For Mr Riceputi the hope is that this 60th anniversary will help with efforts to establish the truth and determine the responsibility for one of the bloodiest police massacres in France's history.

More on Franco-Algerian relations:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on a 1961 protest by Algerians whose scale was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for an even stronger recognition of responsibility.

  • 2022 NFL draft: 6 prospects Jets fans should check out during the bye week

    The bye week is the perfect time for Jets fans to check out some of the elite college talent that could wind up calling Florham Park home.

  • ‘It spreads like a disease’: how pro-eating-disorder videos reach teens on TikTok

    Although the platform bans content promoting dangerous weight loss, hashtags such as #skinnycheck can still be found TikTok officially does not allow content promoting or glorifying eating disorders. Photograph: Robin Utrecht/Rex/Shutterstock Instagram has attracted a firestorm after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed internal research showing the platform downplayed proof of its toxic effects – including the rise of eating disorders – on children. But such issues are not limited to the Faceb

  • Former U.S. President Clinton making progress but will remain in hospital

    Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena said the former president was doing well. Clinton's wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was at the hospital on Saturday. Clinton, who was in California to attend a dinner and reception for his foundation in Los Angeles County, has dealt with health problems in the past.

  • Sudan: Protesters demand military coup as crisis deepens

    The protests come as tensions rise between civilian and military rulers.

  • France's Macron calls 1961 massacre of Algerians an 'unforgivable crime'

    Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an "unforgivable crime" a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine. On Oct. 17, 1961, under the orders of then Paris police chief Maurice Papon, police attacked a demonstration by 25,000 pro-National Liberation Front (FLN) Algerians protesting against a curfew imposed on Algerians. The march was repressed "brutally, violently and in blood", Macron's office said in a statement, adding that some 12,000 Algerians were arrested, many were wounded and dozens killed.

  • Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

    Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir.

  • A love story: One year after they met, his husband became his kidney donor

    In the span of approximately a year, Reid Alexander and Rafael Díaz met and got married – and Díaz donated a kidney to his new husband.

  • E! and Oxygen Revisit: How the Gainesville Ripper Was Finally Caught After His Gruesome Murder Spree

    After five college students were brutally murdered in August 1990, the entire city of Gainesville, Fla., was on edge—and at first authorities zeroed in on the wrong man.

  • Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says

    Bill Clinton will remain hospitalized overnight as he recovers from a urological infection. Clinton, 75, will remain at the University of California Irvine Medical Center overnight so that he can receive further intravenous antibiotics, Ureña said. “President Clinton continues to be in excellent spirits, and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world," the statement said.

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Protests erupt in Bangladesh amid Muslim-Hindu tensions

    Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh's capital Friday clashed with police as security forces used tear gas and batons against demonstrators angry over what they perceived as an image insulting Islam that had gone viral over social media. Imagines purportedly showing a copy of the Quran — Islam’s holy book — at the feet of a statue in a Hindu temple in eastern Bangladesh have triggered incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples across other parts of the Muslim-majority country.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

    The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.

  • Kim Jong Un applauds as North Korean soldiers' hands smashed and bodies beaten

    Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, applauded his nation's soldiers as they performed a series of extreme martial arts.

  • Trump allies Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange right-wing insults in a public feud

    Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • Hezbollah says it won't be dragged into war after Beirut bloodshed

    The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war even as it stepped up accusations against the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party it says killed seven Shi'ites in Beirut's bloodiest street violence in years. The accusation, denied by the LF, underlines worsening sectarian tensions after Thursday's violence which began as people were gathering for a protest called by Hezbollah against the judge investigating last year's Beirut port blast. The probe into the catastrophic blast appears in increasing doubt, fuelled by a bitter political dispute over the lead investigator's attempts to question officials who include Hezbollah allies.

  • Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

    Photos showing a copy of the Quran —Islam’s holy book—at the feet of a statue in a Hindu temple in the eastern district of Cumilla triggered the protests, as well as incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples across Bangladesh. “We ask the government to arrest those who defamed the Quran by putting it at the feet of an idol in Cumilla,” Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, president of Bangladesh's Islami Movement.

  • Analysis: Beirut street battles may spell even darker times

    The most powerful men in Lebanese politics have been in charge for decades, some since the early 1970s. Now, they’re in a desperate fight to cling to positions and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in decades and the aftermath of an explosion that ripped through the capital a year ago, killing more than 215 people. The gunbattles that raged for hours on the streets of Beirut this week were the latest manifestation of the willingness by members of the country's ruling class to fight for political survival at any cost.

  • Indigenous leaders led protests in front of the White House and briefly occupied the Bureau of Indian Affairs, demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels

    Indigenous leaders occupied the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Thursday. The group is demanding the administration does more to protect the land.

  • There was $100K in the car when police pulled them over. There was no crime — but they took it.

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.