Massage business shut down after investigation into sexual acts for money, police say

Oct. 12—The Wellness Massage Center in Frederick has been shut down because the business was performing sexual acts in exchange for money, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and the Frederick Police Department, working together on a Human Trafficking Response Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Tuesday at the massage center, which is on Presidents Court, near Crestwood Boulevard.

No one at the Wellness Massage Center could be reached for comment on Thursday.

The investigation came following complaints of "suspicious activity" at the location, according to the sheriff's office news release. Law enforcement agents obtained evidence from the business.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The county issued a "stop work order" on the massage center. The order, posted on the building's door, prevents the business from operating further, according to the news release.

"We were able to effectively identify and dismantle a prostitution and human trafficking network operating in Frederick County," said Lt. Chad Atkins, sheriff's office Narcotics Investigations Section commander.

Individuals with information about human trafficking activities or who are victims of human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888 or their local law enforcement agency, Atkins said in the news release.