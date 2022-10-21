Massage parlor employee accused of sexual battery says client was trying to get out of paying

An employee at a metro massage parlor is accused of inappropriately touching a client and has been charged with sexual battery.

Nicky Soon is a part-time employee at S Massage on Powder Springs Road in Cobb County. He is accused of inappropriately touching a client last month.

Soon was charged last week and posted bail. In an exclusive interview, he told Channel 2′s Michele Newell he didn’t touch his client in an inappropriate way.

“You’re saying that she is lying. You didn’t touch her inappropriately?” Newell asked Soon.

“Yeah, yes,” Soon replied.

Soon replied.

