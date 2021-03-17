Massage Parlor Rampage Suspect Had ‘Sexual Addiction’: Sheriff

Pilar Melendez
·4 min read
Crisp County Sheriff/Reuters
Crisp County Sheriff/Reuters

The Georgia man who confessed to killing eight people in a string of shootings at Asian massage parlors told police he has sex-addiction issues and wanted to “eliminate” the “temptation,” authorities said Wednesday.

“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long’s explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.

The 21-year-old—who appeared to highlight a love of guns and God on his Instagram account—was caught on video Tuesday night at three metro Atlanta massage parlors where eight people, including six Asian women, were shot to death, police said.

He was eventually nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta after a police chase and has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was “very likely there would have been more victims.”

Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

Police said Long—who has a hunting license—purchased the weapon used in the rampage just prior to the shootings.

Because the shooting spree came amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States, there were questions about whether the gunman was targeting the victims because of their ethnicity.

Police said Wednesday that it is too early to tell whether the murders could be categorized as a hate crime, but Long allegedly told them he was not gunning for people of Asian descent in particular.

Long allegedly told them he “had some issues, including sexual addiction” that may have contributed to the spree.

“It may be the targets of opportunity... we believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.

Cherokee County Capt. Jay Baker added that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings,” indicating to police that he was “pretty fed up” and “at the end of his rope” at the time of the rampage.

Long told police he blamed the massage establishments for his addiction.

“It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker added.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>John and Barbara Hayes, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, bring flowers and offer prayers at the steps of Gold Spa.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty</div>

John and Barbara Hayes, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, bring flowers and offer prayers at the steps of Gold Spa.

Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty

The bloodbath began at the Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, where Long quickly killed two people, police said. A third person at the parlor succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital and a fourth died while in treatment. One person was also wounded at the parlor.

The victims killed there have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Yan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54.

About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Another person was fatally shot at the Aroma Therapy Spa, located across the street. The names of those victims have not yet been released.

Reynolds said Wednesday that Long was apprehended after police were “contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son” after the initial shooting.

“They were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said.

With the family’s help, police were able to track his phone and anticipate his movement before Georgia State Police in Crisp County eventually stopped Long with a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.

After his arrest, Long was interviewed by the Cherokee County police, the Atlanta police, and the FBI on Tuesday night at Cherokee County adult detention center. There, they said, he revealed his sex-addiction issues and revealed he bought the gun he used during the spree just hours earlier.

Long is the son of a youth pastor and is heavily involved in the church, a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 told The Daily Beast. “He... wouldn’t even cuss,” the woman said. “He was big into religion.”

The tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long read: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”

The White House was briefed on the shootings overnight, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken referenced them in comments on a trip to South Korea—where officials said four of the victims were of Korean descent.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all.”

“We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop,” Bottoms said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • Police raid home of former GOP lawmaker who bragged about planting no-party candidate

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday raided the Palmetto Bay home of former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, who is believed to be tied to a state investigation involving a no-party candidate who likely swayed a key Miami-Dade Senate race.

  • Suspect in deadly spa shootings may have "sexual addiction," sheriff says

    At least eight people were killed in the Atlanta-area spa shootings, and a suspect is in custody.

  • Jessica Kent finds redemption and purpose in her life after prison: 'There's so many people that I need to help'

    When Kent gave birth in prison, she was chained to her bed and her daughter was swiftly taken away.

  • Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

    A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their children's organs if their child is ever facing death. Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane Thomas Foundation after their son was killed by an alligator in 2016. The Omaha couple said they decided to focus on pediatric organ donation because they wanted to help other families fighting for their children's lives and they wanted to help kids because their son loved other children.

  • Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview

    President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday that his message to migrants is "Don't come over." "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," Biden said during the wide-ranging interview in Darby, Pennsylvania. The number of unaccompanied teens and children who have been taken into U.S. custody along the U.S.-Mexico border has shot up in recent weeks, as the number of migrants attempting to cross into the country increases.

  • New York Democrats don't necessarily think Cuomo should resign, but they may be done voting for him

    Several members of New York's state assembly and its congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), have called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in the wake of a series of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. As it turns out, though, New York voters aren't totally on board. A new Siena College poll released Wednesday found that 50 percent of New Yorkers, including 61 percent of Democrats, don't think Cuomo should step down, while only 35 percent of the state's population is in favor of resignation. That does appear to suggest there's a disconnect between lawmakers and their constituents, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Cuomo is planning to campaign for a fourth term next year, and the Siena poll shows he doesn't have a ton of support at the moment. Only 34 percent of those surveyed, including just 46 percent of Democrats, said they would vote to re-elect Cuomo. That may wind up being enough for him, especially if he's able to secure the Democratic nomination, but it does represent a bleaker outlook than the resignation data, which was compiled before Schumer, Gillibrand, and others made their stances public. The Cuomo 2022 numbers are much bleaker for him 34% said they would prefer Cuomo 52% prefer someone else pic.twitter.com/Dqvo6CQ6iF — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 15, 2021 The Siena College poll was conducted between March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesTenet was robbed

  • Editorial: No, we’re not letting up: Release the full Jussie Smollett report

    In Chicago, two Cook County judges connected to the Jussie Smollett case face weighty decisions. The circumstances are poles apart, but the goal should be the same — justice that’s fair and transparent and rebuilds public trust. The TV actor was charged in early 2019 with faking a hate crime against himself, with the help of two other men. A month later, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx ...

  • Atlanta spa shootings: What we know about ‘religious, nerdy’ suspect Robert Aaron Long

    While motive for the Atlanta shootings is yet to be confirmed, at least six victims were Asian women at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise

  • Atlanta shootings: Asian women among eight killed at three spas

    The attacks around Atlanta, Georgia, come amid a surge in hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.

  • At Least 8 Dead After Shootings At 3 Atlanta Massage Spas

    Six of the victims were Asian women, police said. A suspect was apprehended hours after the shootings.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Britney Spears' single 'Everytime' tragically foreshadowed her life, and it's haunted me for 17 years

    For fans like me, the 2004 music video for "Everytime" was the first chilling sign of her struggles to come. Now everyone else has finally caught up.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man arrested after a car chase

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Biden Admin Restricts Border Patrol Contact with Media during Migrant Surge

    The Biden administration is limiting the information U.S. Border Patrol can share with media outlets during a surge of illegal immigration at the southern border, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The restrictions have been passed down verbally and are viewed as an unofficial gag order, four current and two former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told NBC. Border Patrol agents have been instructed to deny all media ride-alongs, while even local media are instructed to direct questions to CBP’s Washington, D.C., office. The hold has not entirely prevented footage of migrants from being leaked. Two officials said that a March video shared by Representative Henry Cuellar (R., Texas), which showed a line of migrant children and women waiting to be ferried across the Rio Grande, was provided by border agents. A Cuellar spokesperson said the representative was unable to disclose the source of the footage. The unofficial gag order comes as media outlets have requested pictures from inside Border Patrol detention facilities, where over 4,200 migrant children are currently being held while waiting to be transferred to other shelters. So far, outlets have not received footage from inside detention centers. “Across the federal government, certain employees are designated spokespeople for their respective agencies and public statements are vetted to ensure accuracy,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told NBC. “This standard and process has been followed at DHS since the Department’s inception and across bipartisan administrations.” The news comes after DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted that the surge of migrants at the border will break a 20-year record and continue to strain resources. “The situation at the southwest border is difficult,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children.” Over 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in February, according to USCBP, up 28 percent from January.