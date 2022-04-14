Massage parlor owner, 2 employees arrested after sexual battery investigation

The owner of a Gainesville massage parlor and two of her employees, one of whom is her son, are behind bars.

Donna Reeves, 61, is the owner of Serenity Massage & Day Spa, which became the subject of a sexual battery investigation in early March after one of her employees was arrested.

Michael Reeves, Donna Reeves’ son, was arrested on March 10 after two customers at the massage parlor accused him of sexual battery.

Investigators found that Michael Reeves, 36, was not licensed to perform massages on customers after he was arrested on two more sexual battery charges on March 30. He bonded out later that day and was arrested again the next day on a charge of unlawful massage therapy practices.

Four victims in total have accused Michael Reeves of inappropriately touching them during a massage session.

Donna Reeves was arrested and charged with unlawful massage therapy practices for allowing an unlicensed employee, Michael Reeves, to perform massages on customers. She has since posted bond and been released from jail.

A second employee, 41-year-old Kathryn Killeen, was also arrested and charged with practice of a massage therapy without a license. She has posted bond and is being released from the jail.

