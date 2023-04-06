Massage therapist accused of sexual assaults, California cops say. More victims sought

A 73-year-old San Jose man faces charges he sexually assaulted massage clients, California police reported.

Police arrested Antonio Zacariz on March 7 after an investigation that began in July, San Jose police said in a Thursday, April 6, news release.

The massage therapist has given massages at his home since 2015, police said.

In July, a client notified police she had been sexually assaulted by Zacariz, the release said. During the investigation, authorities discovered a second victim.

Police ask anyone with information about the case or similar incidents to contact detectives by emailing 4448@sanjoseca.gov or calling 408-277-4102.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

